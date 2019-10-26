Former WWE Champion and current AEW star Jake Hager took on Anthony Garrett last night at Bellator 231 from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

After Hager hit two low blows in succession the match was stopped at the 1:56 mark of the first round and ruled a no-contest, due to the low knee being called unintentional.

The full fight has since been uploaded to YouTube, which you can check out above.

As noted, Hager's Inner Circle stablemates: Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz were in attendance to watch the fight.