The former WWE Women's Champion, Jazz, sat down for a conversation with Women's Wrestling Weekly recently. She made note of how far women have come since her days in WWE, and she praised both the promotions and talent for the growth audiences have witnessed.

"[Promotions should] keep giving us opportunities, and main events, and big shows - 'Manias! When I was in WWE, our ratings were really good when we were doing women's matches," Jazz explained. "Unfortunately they weren't happy with that. It's a new day and time, a new era, and now we are getting the opportunity to be number one. We are getting the opportunity to show that we can main event. So, kudos to all of the women in the industry, and girls, thank you all for continuing to show respect and to earn their respect… Sometimes I'm speechless because of it since it's come so far from where it used to be."

Jazz made a surprise appearance during AEW All Out's Women's Casino Battle Royale this past August. Although she didn't pick up the victory in the match, Jazz looks back on the experience fondly because of the hospitality AEW showed her and the rest of the performers at All Out.

"It was so great, oh my God. coming down that ramp and see those fans - it was such an adrenaline rush. I came out with a different look. A lot of people hadn't seen the bald, so it was something different," Jazz said. "Brandi Rhodes reached out to me and she asked if I was under contract with anyone like NWA as of right now and I said, 'No, I'm not.' She said, 'Cool, we wanted to see if you're interested in being apart of our Battle Royale'. I was like, 'Yeah, who would say no, first of all'. That's how it happened. They brought me in to do the vignette and the whole time I was thinking what could I do that would be like BAM! oh yeah she's back… It was pretty nice, pretty cool.... They made everyone feel at home and very comfortable. That's one thing I loved about AEW.

Jazz revealed that her pursuit of a contract with AEW or any other promotion is fading away as she starts transitioning from an active in-ring performer into a coach for the next generation of pro wrestlers. She sees a bright future ahead with her focus directed on the pro wrestling school she works at, Hybrid School of Wrestling.

"There's really been no discussions as far as that goes; no, there's been no contract signed. Everyone's has been asking me that," Jazz said. "There isn't a contract signed honestly, you know I'm coming to an end as far my in-ring work. It's coming to an end. I just turned 47 in August - it's time for me to say it's enough. So right now, I'm a trainer at a wrestling school, Hybrid School of Wrestling. I love being a coach and that's what I would love to do. I love to give back. If I sign anything, it would most definitely be me being a trainer or coach. That's my passion right now and that's what I want to do."