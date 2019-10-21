WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy has been pulled from the annual Ringside Fest event in New York City.

Hardy is being replaced by Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Ringside Fest 2019, put on by Ringside Collectibles, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 3 at Carolines On Broadway in Times Square, New York City. The current line-up of WWE Superstar appearances looks like this: Cross, Bliss, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, and Ricochet.

Hardy was likely pulled from the event due to his most recent DWI arrest in North Carolina, which he will go to court for on Thursday, November 7. Hardy has been arrested twice since being put on the shelf for WWE following knee surgery in May. You can read details on Jeff's October 3 arrest at this link and you can read details on his July 13 arrest at this link. It was reported then that he would be out of in-ring action for 6-9 months.

Below is the full announcement on Hardy being pulled from the event, from the promoters:

