"Good ol' J.R." Jim Ross took to his Grilling J.R. podcast this week to open up about why exactly he chose to sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Ross admitted to listeners that money and the people involved with the company were major deciding factors when he signed, however, he would prefer the in-ring action to have less "flips and flops".

"Somebody said, 'Well, why are you at AEW?' Because they pay me a lot of money, and I like the people I work for, and I love wrestling and love helping these young kids," J.R. said. "Are they doing too many flips and flops for my taste? Yeah they are to be honest with you, they sure are. But they're weaning themselves off that a little bit because that type of wrestling is not new and fresh anymore. How many times have you seen a 450 [splash]? A 620 [splash]... Now it's not new anymore. It's not new!"

Ross believes that using a more traditional approach and incorporating psychology to engage the viewer will ultimately be the style that AEW builds itself around.

"So we've got to figure out something else to get the people's attention," J.R. explained. "It might be a wrestling match; it might be using psychology and grabbing them by the emotional balls and pulling them right along in the story."

J.R. signed a 3-year deal earlier this year as a Senior Advisor for AEW. The statement issued out at that time called his contract "the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history".

