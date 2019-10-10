- Above is the latest Wrestlers on the Road Ordering Room Service with Joey Janela and The Young Bucks.

- Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be at the Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, California at the Ontario Convention Center on May 16 and 17, 2020. Moxley and Lita will be part of the entire CCR weekend along with popular comics creators and entertainers. Order your tickets to Comic Con Revolution today at www.ccrtix.com.

- During last night's AEW Dynamite (full results here), Britt Baker (who also works as a Dentist) used the mandible claw to help get her and AEW Women's World Champion Riho the win over Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura. On commentary, Jim Ross commented, "a real mandible claw, by a real dentist!" Although not mentioned by name, this was a bit of a jab at Bray Wyatt currently using the mandible claw on his opponents.