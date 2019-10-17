Jimmy Jacobs' two year anniversary with Impact Wrestling is coming up soon as he made his debut at Bound For Glory in 2017. Jacobs had many options available to him after being fired from WWE two years ago and he told Wrestling Inc's Brian Wohl why he chose Impact.

"After I got fired from WWE which was just two years ago, I've known Scott D'Amore since I was like 16. He called me up and said, 'Hey we should have a chat and see if you're any value to us and we're any value to you.' We had a chat and I came down to Bound For Glory two years ago and it was just a good fit," said Jacobs.

"ROH wanted to bring me in at the time and I worked there for 10 years. This just seemed like a nice fit at the time and it continues to be a good fit. There's a small core of people working on the creative team and I like that. I'm valuable creatively and as a producer backstage at the TVs. I get along with the talent and I like the people I work with and work for. You really can't ask for more than that."

It's been over a year since Jacobs competed in an Impact ring as he's settled into a creative role for the promotion. He was asked which Impact talents that he works with excite him the most.

"There's a lot of stuff that's really fun right now. Johnny Swinger, bringing him in and the story we're doing with him is super fun," stated Jacobs. "Taya has been on a role – we brought her back as a babyface about a year ago at Bound For Glory. She was a good babyface but we turned her into a heel. It was a different character for her and, man, she has been hitting that out of the park.

"Here's when I know a talent is really coming along – it's when I don't have to do almost anything for them. For me, how I like to produce – the least I have to do, the better. Because I can never be Taya Valkyrie and only Taya can be Taya. Once she realizes that and figures out who she is, I just go, 'Yeah just talk about this' and she goes."

Jacobs also noted Madison Rayne's locker room leader character, Ace Austin, the Edwards and Tessa Blanchard as some of his other favorites to work with.

