- CM Punk's horror movie, Girl On The Third Floor, will be screened at the Chicago Film Festival this Friday. Punk will be appearing at the screening with director Travis Stevens. You can get more details at this link.

- Chris Jericho will appear on AMC's The Talking Dead this Sunday, which will air immediately after The Walking Dead.

- John Cena has started filming for James Gunn's new Suicide Squad film, The Suicide Squad. Cena is expected to play DC Comics character Peacemaker. Below is a photo of Cena on the set with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The movie also stars Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, and Margot Robbie. It is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

#TheSuicideSquad cast films scenes inside an Atlanta prison, including John Cena, Viola Davis and Idris Elba - see brand new pictures from the set! https://t.co/bk38YP8ksZ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 16, 2019

Damien Demento contributed to this article.