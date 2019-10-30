In the video below, AEW President Tony Khan let Jon Moxley know his match against Kenny Omega will be an unsanctioned lights out match. This match will not count towards either wrestler's win / loss record.

Moxley was not happy at all at the news, saying to Khan that he didn't want "his boy" to get a loss at the hands of Moxley.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's AEW Dynamite!

Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.

UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC