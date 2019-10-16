On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced PAC will face Jon Moxley on next week's show.
The two teamed up tonight against Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page. Moxley attempted to use a weapon during the match and PAC was not happy with that move. Moxley ended up flipping off PAC, giving him a DDT, then leaving the match. Page and Omega picked up the win.
Below are the rest of the announced matches and wrestlers to be in action.
* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Tournament Semis)
* SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (AEW Tag Team Tournament Semis)
* PAC vs. Jon Moxley
* Britt Baker in action
* The Young Bucks in action
#AEWExclusive talks post-match with @RealBrittBaker on her loss to Riho and her future in #AEW
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama