WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles took to Instagram today to issue a statement on the tweets he made earlier in the week in response to his first official WWE t-shirt, which he called racist. You can read our latest report on Myles' comments and posts he deleted by clicking here.

Myles began today's Instagram statement by saying his tweets from Monday were "completely disrespectful" and unprofessional.

"I have offend a ton of people and used anger to fuel me," Myles wrote "With that being said.. I'd like to take this time to state an apologize for not giving a s--t about what others think of me. The anger I have inside of me has been built up for years now. Call me what you want, but you'll never EVER be able to call me fake. I've been lied too, used, and often mistreated by others who I viewed as associates. I've tipped toe around, kept quiet, even took some Ls when necessary. Emotionally charged up due to the shirt which triggered past emotions. I'm never going to be sorry for being me nor will I take back my words. I'm the damn professional wrestler in the WORLD & universe today."

Myles ended his statement by saying he will promote change in the industry, and will continue to "go the distance" as no man or woman will "stop me from being honest." He also ended the post with the "#ForTheCulture" hashtag that he called on fans and wrestlers to start using earlier this week. You can see the full post below:

My tweets yesterday were completely disrespectful and were unprofessional.

I have offend a ton of people and used anger to fuel me. With that being said.. I'd like to take this time to state an apologize for not giving a s--t about what others think of me. The anger I have inside of me has been built up for years now. Call me what you want, but you'll never EVER be able to call me fake. I've been lied too, used, and often mistreated by others who I viewed as associates. I've tipped toe around, kept quiet, even took some Ls when necessary. Emotionally charged up due to the shirt which triggered past emotions. I'm never going to be sorry for being me nor will I take back my words. I'm the damn professional wrestler in the WORLD & universe today. My ribs are touching and I'm tired of waiting. Time to snatch plates from those that have been eating far too long and always gets seconds while guys like myself have to eat crumbs from the floor like an unwanted child. For 4 years .. I gave my all to a promotion only to find out that you could only reach so high just as long as you didn't surpass certain "people".. I never begged for anything, I never kissed no ass, nor did rub elbows with the right ppl to get ahead. I HUSTTLED, WORKED HARD. I didn't call Hunter everyday to get booked in New Japan (s/o to NJPW) I earned it. I've always wanted to be "The Guy" and of no one will allow me to be in that spot.. I shall blaze my own trail to that spot rather it be by the approval of others or not. Today i shall continue to go the distance. Today I shall Lee moving forward. Today I shall rise up from my past ashes like a Dark Phoenix and promote change in this industry. Remember these words I AM THE BEST IN THE WORLD! AND NO MAN OR WOMAN WILL STOP ME FROM BEING HONEST. GO THE DISTANCE... #MylesAhead #ForTheCulture