WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles is back to tweeting after releasing an Instagram statement yesterday where he said his tweets on the WWE t-shirt debacle were unprofessional and disrespectful. You can read that statement by clicking here. Myles is also pushing some of his own t-shirts through his old Pro Wrestling Tees store.

Before releasing Tuesday's statement, Myles made another tweet and called on people to stand with and behind him. He wrote, "Why should I apologize for being honest? Why should I not voice my opinion and state the facts about the state of the business. I'm proud to be a professional wrestler and I'm even more proud to be a African American. Stand with me and stand behind me. #ForTheCulture"

The 2019 NXT Breakout tournament winner took to Twitter this morning and said he's now out of "Twitter jail" but there's no word yet on if his account was frozen for around 48 hours or something like that.

Myles wrote, "I'm out of Twitter jail. Trap my page, but never my mind. I still stand by what I said. #ForTheCulture #Myles247"

One fan responded to the tweet about being out of Twitter jail and standing by what he said, and wrote, "until you delete it?"

Myles responded, "Deleted it because it was fueled by rage. And a close friend also thought it wasn't a good look. I'm not taking back my words, but I will admit my rage got the best of me and I could have expressed myself a lot better than I originally did."

Myles responded to one fan who said he acted like an "unprofessional slimeball" and believed he was "playing victim" to get money from WWE. Myles responded and dismissed the idea of looking for money, and said his movement would speak forever if he were to die right now.

He wrote, "Wtf I need the money for?! If I was to die right now my movement would speak forever... not my paychecks. Don't play me.. you gotta better shot at playing in traffic and not getting hit."

As we noted before at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about the Myles t-shirt situation on his podcast this week.

"Did it look like blackface? Maybe. Some people on social media had said that, but there is a lot of negative people on social media that is looking for anything that they can possibly find to make racial," Booker explained. "It happens all of the time. Therefore, is it a racially-driven concept of a t-shirt? For me personally, in 2019, I cannot think that the guys went into it thinking, 'Let's make a racial shirt about Jordan Myles.' A lot of people may think that but I just don't think the firestorm is worth going through it. It just isn't.

"Therefore, is it something that should have been discussed and talked about? Yes, but this going to social media crap is the worst thing that I have ever seen in my life," Booker continued. "You could be working at Jack in the Box and if something happened you want to go to social media and talk about it. Your business at your job is your business, alright? It's not for the world to come in. I don't know when the last time someone on social media signed my check, alright? Now you say, 'Oh, just because someone on social media doesn't sign your check they shouldn't know what you are doing?' You are damn right! That is why! They have no reason to be in my life from a business aspect."

Booker also called out Myles for referring to Jay Lethal as an "Uncle Tom" in one of his original rants. Booker said, "To hear this 'Uncle Tom' crap - to call out Jay Lethal's name? I know Jay Lethal. Jay Lethal has put 20 years in this business so he's no Uncle Tom. I've heard people call me an Uncle Tom and when they do call me that, I wish they would call it me to my face. Don't do it behind those characters, don't do it behind social media, don't do it behind a cloak of anonymity, do it in my face, okay? I will show you what an Uncle Tom really looks like if you do it out in public. My thing is this and I'm going to leave it at that - social media and your business, they don't go together. That is just my opinion on that. Leave my name out of this crap. Stand with you? Stand behind you? I'm standing way in the back on this one, alright? I tell you, this could have been handled a whole lot different than it was handled. This is not a Colin Kaepernick moment, okay? Let's just get that straight. If anybody has something to say I am a very easy man to find."

Our full recap of Booker discussing the situation is a good read and can be found at this link.

Myles said on Twitter that he has nothing but respect for Booker, and offered to go on his podcast for a discussion. He wrote, "Yo @BookerT5x I got nothing but respect for you. Have me on the podcast and we can discuss this situation as a whole."

Another fan made a tweet that has been deleted, but apparently it mentioned Booker. Myles re-tweeted the now-deleted tweet and wrote, "Nah. Put respect on Book's name.. I was emotional on my approach and I could have kept this off the internet, but I was caught in the moment. I chose to go that route and I'll live with it."

One fan told Myles today that he needs to apologize to Lethal or get "cancelled" by the fan. Myles posted a selfie video of him laughing and wrote, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH I'll apologize for not being sorry."

Myles posted another tweet today, showing that he was listening to "Do What I Want" by rapper Lil Uzi Vert. He wrote, "This ain't a Kap movement. This isn't a Kayne West moment. This isn't me being a hater. This is me being REAL. #ForTheCulture

"You hella emo my man...," wrote another fan in response to the tweet storms from Myles. He wrote back, "I blame the music from my generation"

Myles posted another selfie video to Twitter where he just laughed. He captioned the video with, "Reading these replies rom ppl i don't know and care to know."

Myles also tweeted out to find a new graphic designer, likely for his Pro Wrestling Tees store and possibly for potential new WWE merchandise. As seen below, Myles is pushing his $19.99 "F%#K RACISM, WATCH WRESTLING" shirts on PWT. He noted that "all money" goes to the ADAA Foundation, which appears to be the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, as his PWT stores sells a shirt that features his old ACH ring name, with "Anxiety Can't Hold Me" linked to the name. It looks like the "F%#K RACISM, WATCH WRESTLING" t-shirts have been up for a while as he never closed down his ACH store with Pro Wrestling Tees after signing with WWE.

The description of his PWT store reads like this: "Official Merchandise Store of the LAME foundation. Together we can help out others who battle mental health issues on a daily basis. All proceeds from this store will be sent to the ADAA foundation to help others get the help they deserve and bring awareness to this situation that a lot of these battle with slowly and quietly."

You can see the related tweets from Myles below, along with the t-shirt:

Robert Gunier and Peter Bahi contributed to this article.