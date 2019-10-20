Ken Shamrock took on and lost to Moose at tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV. After the match, Shamrock commented on the bout.

"Thank you to the fans for your support. I gave it my all tonight, but it just wasn't enough. I don't know what comes next."

Shamrock had previous wrestled for TNA in 2002 and 2004. He was a one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion for the promotion in 2002.

You can check out his return in the images below:

.@TheMooseNation may have beaten @ShamrockKen at @IMPACTWRESTLING #BFG but the real winner here is Ken over Father Time. Good match, definitely exceeded my expectations. Standing O for Shamrock post-match.



- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/KisaROHtAN — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 21, 2019