King Baron Corbin took to Twitter this evening and issued a demand to Roman Reigns ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Corbin, who was taken out by The Rock and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch earlier this month during the SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special, demanded that Reigns apologize on Rock's behalf tonight.

"Man, it is good to be King," Corbin said, laughing, in the video seen below. "And as your king, I wanna talk to you about respect. It's something I demand from all of you and it's respect. Now, two weeks ago The Rock showed up on SmackDown and utterly disrespected me. Now, The Rock's not here for me to demand an apology from, but someone related to him is. Someone who's riding his coattails all the way to Hollywood. Roman Reigns - you're going to apologize on his behalf and you're going to do it tonight. Tonight, you're going to get down on one knee and apologize to your king. All hail, King Corbin."

He captioned the video, "This is an announcement from your KING! #SmackDown #AllHail @TheRock @WWERomanReigns"

Reigns responded and knocked Corbin for wearing the crown. The video was

He tweeted back, "Do you seriously walk around with that crown on in public guy?? [laughing emoji]"

As noted, tonight's SmackDown will open with Reigns challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the title. There's now speculation on Corbin interfering that match to cost Reigns the title, setting up a possible match at Crown Jewel on October 31.

