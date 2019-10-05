Last night on the WWE SmackDown FOX premiere episode, Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. Since losing the title, as noted, several WWE stars praised his title run.

This evening, Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to thank fans for all the support he has gotten in the last 24 hours.

Kingston wrote, "Once again, I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of love I've seen on here over the last 24 hours. As a WWE Superstar, one always hopes to experience moments in this industry that have a real and positive impact on people's lives. Judging by all of these messages, I'd say that mission's been accomplished. And again, without all of you and your support, none of this happens, so thank you all for letting me live out my childhood dream to the fullest. I am forever indebted to you. I'm not sure what comes next, but I will always be so proud and honored to have been your champion."