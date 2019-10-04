- Above is a new video looking at The Rock's greatest SmackDown moments. It includes The Rock addressing WWE fans after 9/11, The Rock having Vince McMahon kiss Rikishi's a--, The Rock returning on SmackDown in 2013 and more.

- In an update on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, the WWE Network now lists this week's WWE NXT replay for 10pm ET, after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. They have today's NXT UK replay scheduled for 8pm ET, then a replay of last week's 205 Live episode scheduled for 9pm ET. As noted earlier, tonight's new episode of 205 Live was nixed at the last minute. This was to be a live episode airing at 10pm ET after SmackDown, the first in the Friday night timeslot. Tony Nese vs. Humberto Carrillo plus Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick was announced earlier this afternoon, but the announcements were deleted soon after and the decision was made then to air a 205 Live replay instead. Now it looks like they have gone with the replay at 9pm ET, and the replay of Wednesday's NXT episode at 10.

- Sky Sports posted this clip of Lana and Bobby Lashley together on the blue carpet at the Staples Center. The blue carpet pre-show special is set to air at 7:30pm ET on FOX, and we will have full coverage. As we've noted, Lana and Lashley returned to WWE TV on this week's RAW season premiere episode, and kissed to close the show as Rusev watched from the ring. Also below are clips of Paige and Kevin Owens outside of the Staples Center before tonight's big SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special:

