The last time the WWE Universe saw Madusa/Alundra Blayze, she was recreating the infamous trashcan spot with a title. She won the 24/7 Title at the Raw Reunion and was then going to put it in the trashcan before The Million Dollar Man purchased it from her.

She talked the original spot and then recreating it when she spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I don't want it to define me and it doesn't. I won't let it," Madusa said of the original spot. "It was a situation that needed to be done that I didn't know I was going to do but I was very hurt and angry when I was let go by WWE. I was 'the woman' and I was like why can't you let some of the guys go because I had to feed people and I was the breadwinner of the family.

"It was like, 'Here we go – women again. Not only are we the side show but we have to be let go first.' So when I had the opportunity to do something with that title the first time, I wanted to make a mark. I'm not standing for this and women deserve better and here's the start of a revolution and the Monday Night Wars."

Madusa said that when it called for the new spot, Paul Heyman called her ahead of the RAW Reunion late at night. Heyman pitched the 24/7 Title spot and said Vince was in the room with him when he pitched it to her, so she knew it would be okay.

"He said, 'Half of [the fans] are gonna remember and half of them aren't. The ones that aren't are gonna look it up on YouTube and Boom, double whammy,'" recalled Madusa.

"I thought it was great. It was so perfect. And I do wanna say there wasn't any ref around when I gave that title to DiBiase. I just got the money and he got the belt. There's no ref that counted me."

When asked if that meant that she was still the 24/7 champion, Madusa said she think it does.

"Yes! So they're gonna have to go all the way back and start it again," said Madusa. "Think about it – the main thing with that 24/7 Title is there has to be a ref…Again, I'm still the #Champion [laughs]."

Madusa is also planning a docuseries based on her upbringing called My Personal Revolution Series.

"I've been writing my biography for over 30 years and every time I wanna publish it something great or something horrible happens where I want to put it in the book. I almost published this book three times within the last 25 years," revealed Madusa.

She said writing a biography is like having a baby, you don't know when it's a good time to put one out. She also received some inspiration from other wrestlers who recently had documentaries including Chyna, Andre the Giant and Jake Roberts.

"This story is going to be life changing for a lot of people and I wanna help educate others. From childhood trauma after trauma into her teens into the world of entertainment for almost 40 years and survived so much without going down the road of alcoholism and drugs. I've kept my life pretty private and never really spoke about the forbidden truth," said Madusa who added that the book will come out after the documentary series.

"They were really patient with me because I must have had them redo one scene at least 20 times because it was so meaningful to me," Madusa said of the docuseries. "I had to relive it and when you open up old wombs for that first time in so many years, I needed a break. I can talk about it and write about it but when you're reenacting a scene that you have to redo that you've never revisited, it is emotional.

"It is a story about a little girl with a lot of childhood trauma who grew up into a teen situation and environment where someone shouldn't be here. Then all of the adversities and ups and downs through young adulthood in the entertainment business.

"This is an amazing story that will help those in need that have been holding in their whole life…If I can help change one person's life, then that is exactly what I wanna do. Then my goal is to go out and speak to people afterwards."

Madusa is currently running an IndieGoGo campaign for her "My Personal Revolution Series". To donate and become a part of the project please visit click here.

