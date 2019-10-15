As noted on Monday, WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis took to Twitter to announce that he has requested his release from WWE. You can read his full statement by clicking here.

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter and Instagram today to support her husband.

She wrote on Instagram, "1. Family first. 2. I love and support my husband. 3. I make no apologies for either of my pregnancies. 4. Mike never went to rehab nor did WWE pay for it. 5. Mikes addiction was from about September 2013-July 2017. 6. We debuted in June 2017. 7. He never took time off. 8. I have not asked for my release. 9. You can unfollow me at anytime if you don't like what I stand for. 10. Suck it. P.S. Have a nice day!"

Maria also responded to Mike's statement and wrote, "I love and support you. Always."

There's no word yet on if WWE plans to grant the release request, but we will keep you updated. Mike and Maria re-signed with the company under multi-year contracts back in June. They are currently still listed on the active WWE roster.

You can see Maria's related posts below: