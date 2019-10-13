On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who transformed herself into a full fledged heel on this Friday's SmackDown, debuting a new look and shredding the Bayley Buddies during her entrance.

Henry felt like it was a necessary move to send Bayley all the way over to the dark side, noting when someone toes the line, it can become confusing for the fans.

"If you're a bad person, why are you apologizing?" Henry questioned. "Why are you dressing up in colorful clothes and trying to get people to like you? And smiling, and high-fiving with the people as your going to the ring? That's distracting. That's confusing. Now we know who she is. She's coming to the ring to destroy these girls. Half of these girls, she helped train in NXT.

"She needs to be the first one to stand in front of everybody, the WWE Universe, and let everybody know, 'Just because I taught you. Doesn't mean I taught you everything. I know stuff that you'll find out when you see me.' That's the girl I want to see."

Bayley defeated Charlotte on last Friday's show to become a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

You can check out Henry's full comments in the clip below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.