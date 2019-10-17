Last night on AEW Dynamite the Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) were scheduled to take on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a AEW Tag Team Tournament Match. News broke before the show that Luchasaurus was pulled from the match due to a hamstring injury and would be replaced by Marko Stunt.

Pentagon and Fenix defeated Jungle Boy and Stunt to move on to the semis where they will face Private Party on next week's show. The other semi-final match will also happen on that show between SCU and The Dark Order.

After making his national television TV debut, Stunt commented about wrestling on only two hours notice.

"I wasn't originally supposed to be there this week," Stunt wrote on Facebook. "Luckily, for some reason, they asked me to come in this past Friday, and I was going to be on AEW Dark this coming Tuesday. In a very unfortunate situation, Luchasaurus was injured just two hours before the show, and they asked me to step in. The most nervous and uncomfortable I've been was right there at that moment.

"I was being asked to step in the ring with two of the best on two hours notice, on national television, for my TV debut. Despite any of that, myself and Jungle Boy went out there and gave it our all, and we hung with, quite possibly, the best tag team out there. We proved why we belong. Yeah, there's still people that don't like it, and don't think I should be there, and that's fine. I'm still there, and there's nowhere to go but up from here!

"Thank you to the ones who have actually supported me through this absolutely nuts journey!"