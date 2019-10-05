Following the arrest of WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy on Thursday evening, his brother Matt has taken to social media to offer a statement regarding the incident.

"Since so many have asked me about my brother," Matt said on Twitter. "I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I've expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life.

"I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions."

Jeff, who appears on SmackDown, was arrested on Thursday evening in Moore County, North Carolina. Hardy was charged with Driving While Impaired.

Moore County police confirmed that Hardy was released from custody at around 11:30pm ET on Thursday night. They declined to give additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

This arrest comes after Hardy was arrested for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina back in mid-July.

Jeff is currently out of action for WWE, recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. It was reported that he would be out of action for 6-9 months.