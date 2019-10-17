- Lucha VaVOOM - which combines Lucha Libre, burlesque, and comedy - returns to Lon Angeles for their two-night event, Fiesta Fantasma, which will place on Wednesday, October 23rd and Thursday, October 24th at The Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for this 21+ event are on sale now at LuchaVaVOOM.com and costumes are encouraged. Wednesday's super estrella headline match will feature Magno Oscuro and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Rey Horus and Soberano Jr. (making his LVV debut). Thursday's headline match features the world famous lucha brothers PENTA Zero Miedo (AAA World Tag Team Champion) and Rey Fenix (AAA Mega Champion) vs. Rey Horus and Soberano Jr. The wrestling card for both nights features Dr. Maldad and Nurse Ratchet vs. two-time Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkrie and Joey Ryan; plus The Sexi Mexi's vs. the Crazy Chickens with more to be announced.

Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:00 pm and the show goes from 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now for $40.00 for general admission tickets (includes mezzanine and balcony seating and standing unreserved) and $55.00 for ringside tickets (includes floor and stage seating and standing, seats not guaranteed). For tickets and more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com. You can see highlights from Lucha VaVOOM's recent sold-out three-night engagement, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Cinco de Mayan" shows, in the video above.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's "Nice Day" tour stops at the Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant in Denver, CO tonight. You can purchase tickets here. As seen in the video below, Foley recently revealed that all of the merchandise sales from the tour will be donated to get ODB's food truck, which was burned down last year, up and running.

You can donate to help replace ODB's "Meat & Greet" food truck at this link. ODB recently told Wrestling Inc. on the Wrestling Inc. podcast that she will be giving back to fans who donate.

"I'll be giving back – I went through a lot of my wrestling stuff and will part with some of my gear. Hopefully a fan can enjoy it just as much as I enjoyed it," ODB said. "One of the big things I'll be auctioning off is my TNA wedding dress I got when I married EY on Impact. That's very special to me and the ring will be coming with it.

"So, a lucky fan, hopefully a chick my size, can wear it for her own wedding. That would be kinda cool…I'd be the caterer [laughs]. You get an ODB meet and greet."

- Ring of Honor Wrestling stars Matt Taven, Caprice Coleman and Amy Rose visited the kids at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans last Friday prior to Ring of Honor's "Glory by Honor" live event at UNO Lakefront Arena the following day. You can check out photos from the visit below.