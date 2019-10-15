ODB is still active in the ring but recently she has begun to transition to her other job which is operating her very own food truck. ODB's Meet & Greet has been a hit with wrestling fans, however, the food truck recently caught fire and burned down.

ODB talked about what happened and her attempts to recoup what was loss when she spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"One night I got a phone call around midnight saying my food truck was on fire. I store it five minutes from my place and I go there and no sh*t the whole thing is up in flames. At first I was kinda shocked and they still don't know what started it," ODB said before adding there was no propane and nothing was on the grill.

"I'm thinking it was electrical but they haven't really investigated it which I'm kinda pissed about…I'm staying positive but I go from working my ass off on this food truck to absolutely nothing. Then with old, lovely insurance – they are not working well with me. I do belong to State Farm so I'll have to do a little Smackdown on their ass. You think they got your back until something like this happens and you wonder why you even pay insurance. I don't get it."

Because of what she lost, ODB has started an IndieGoGo campaign with the help of a former wrestler who is know for helping others.

"DDP actually called me the next day and said he wanted to help. I'm usually a do it on my own person but with this, I do need some help with it," admitted ODB. "I flew out to DDP's performance center and made a little video and he's gonna help me do an IndieGoGo.

"I'll be giving back – I went through a lot of my wrestling stuff and will part with some of my gear. Hopefully a fan can enjoy it just as much as I enjoyed it. One of the big things I'll be auctioning off is my TNA wedding dress I got when I married EY on Impact. That's very special to me and the ring will be coming with it.

"So, a lucky fan, hopefully a chick my size, can wear it for her own wedding. That would be kinda cool…I'd be the caterer [laughs]. You get an ODB meet and greet."

The food truck business has been around for centuries and ODB talked about the reactions she's gotten from around the country.

"America loves food trucks and they love to support locals. Everywhere I go, that's what I learned. People are like, 'Oh yeah, you can probably take that thing anywhere, open the window and start selling.' But no, there's a lot more to it like permits and licensing. But after you get all that settled, then it's just selling," ODB said before adding that everything she serves is home made, from the pork to the beans and sauces. She does it all herself.

ODB has launched an IndieGoGo campaign where you can help replace her Meat & Greet food truck, which burned down recently, with a brand new Meat & Greet 2 truck! For more info and to make a donation, please click here. ODB's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. Featuring ODB discussing her Meat & Greet food truck burning down, frustrations with the lack of investigation into it, her AEW All Out appearance, working with Jazz and Nyla Rose, AEW beating NXT in the ratings, WWE's booking of Eric Young and more.

