Could former WWE Women's champion Mickie James be making the transition from the ring to the announcer's desk?

James got the world speculating when she did commentary on this week's WWE Main Event tapings in San Francisco, calling the action with Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin.

"I was surprised WWE offered me the opportunity but very excited to jump on board," James said. "It's good to be back on the road with the crew and to call matches of Superstars you don't always get to see on the main broadcasts."

James, who remains a member of the SmackDown roster, underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July. It was reported that she could be out of action for 7-9 months.

She suffered the knee injury back on June 1 and this was the first major surgery of her 20-year career.

With her return still month's away, it's still yet to be seen if her move to the commentary booth is a permanent one or if she will return to in-ring action when fully fit.

There has also been recent talk of James working as a WWE Producer, according to PWInsider.

"As odd as it sounds, because I've only been off the road for a couple months, I feel like I'm missing out on so much," she said. "This gives me the opportunity to scout the Superstars who are going to be waiting to battle me when I'm healed up."

Earlier this week, RAW gained a new commentary team for its premiere episode when James' commentary partners on WWE Main Event, Joseph and Maddin, moved over to RAW. There is currently no clear indication of who will be occupying the seats next to the six-time WWE Women's champ.

"I guess this makes me the veteran of Main Event huh?" James commented with a laugh. "I haven't heard yet who I'm going to be working with next, but I'm sure it'll be a fun environment.

"I've done a few guest commentary spots, but this was so different. I'm thankful for my team (Vic and Dio) to help dip my toes on a whole different side of the spectrum. They're so incredibly talented and I can't wait to watch them on Raw. I'm super excited about this. I think it can aid in my growth as a superstar in the company. You never stop learning in this business.

"I've always wanted to know more and really delve into the other side of the business. This is giving me a chance to hopefully really shine in a whole different capacity."