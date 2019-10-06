- Braun Strowman ended up being the mystery partner for The Viking Raiders at WWE Hell In a Cell, as seen in the video above. Strowman, Erik and Ivar defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in six-man action. After the match, Strowman stood over AJ after knocking him out and stared at his right fist, smiling at it as an apparent taunt to Tyson Fury. As noted, Fury will be on Monday's RAW to further the new feud with Strowman. Strowman tweeted the following to taunt Fury after the show:

- As noted, the WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show saw Natalya defeat Lacey Evans in singles action. Natalya dropped Evans after the match using her own Woman's Right. WWE then announced that this week's RAW will feature Evans vs. Natalya in a Last Woman Standing match.

WWE also noted that RAW will feature a Draft Showcase, but there's no word yet on what that will consist of. Stay tuned for updates on this week's RAW.

- As noted earlier at this link, the Hell In a Cell main event between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins ended in a DQ win for Wyatt, but Rollins retained. Fans chanted for AEW, for refunds and chanted "bulls--t!" after the match was over. As seen below, a fan noted on Twitter how WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman called out the finish during the live WWE Watch Along stream.

"I know you might not have me back for one of these, but how the hell do you get DQ'd in a Hell In a Cell match?," Waltman asked.