- Last night's WWE RAW episode from Cleveland, OH saw Aleister Black defeat enhancement talent Jason Reynolds. Reynolds is known to indie fans as ring veteran Jason Legend, and is one-half of the Big B Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Memphis Kings. Above is video from last night's match.

- It looks like Naomi could be returning to the ring soon. She is now being advertised for the WWE live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on Saturday, October 26, according to an alert sent to us by PRWrestling.com. Naomi is advertised to team with Natalya to face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the event.

It was reported earlier this month that Naomi and The Usos were left out of the 2019 WWE Draft because WWE currently has no plans for them. The Usos were scheduled to return to the ring on the SmackDown FOX premiere but plans were changed for some unknown reason. The latest report noted that there was no creative plans and no return date set for them as of the second week in October. There was also no decision made on which brand the three Superstars would be on. The Usos were taken off the road following Jimmy Uso's most recent arrest for DUI back in July. Naomi revealed in late September that she has been away from WWE action since July due to health issues of her own, and family issues.

On a related note, Natalya is being advertised for double duty at the live event in Puerto Rico. Besides the tag match with Naomi, she's also advertised to team with Dana Brooke to face Tamina Snuka and Sarah Logan. PRWrestling.com noted that the promoters of the show, Move Events, said the Natalya listings are not incorrect as she is scheduled for both matches.

The top two matches advertised for San Juan are "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

- This week's WWE RAW saw Lana and Bobby Lashley continue their feud with Rusev. Lana and Lashley taunted Rusev on the big screen, live from Lana's favorite restaurant, until Rusev confronted them at the establishment and attacked Lashley. It's believed that Lashley vs. Rusev will be announced soon.

Lana and Lashley took to Twitter after RAW and furthered the storyline.

"To love & to be loved is all I ever wanted @fightbobby #Raw," Lana wrote.

Lashley added, "Before that [clown emoji] @RusevBUL ruined it all...but damn my girl lookin' FINE tonight!"

