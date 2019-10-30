As noted earlier at this link, it was announced at today's WWE Crown Jewel Media Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that the first-ever women's wrestling match will take place in the Kingdom tomorrow as Lacey Evans does battle with Natalya.

Evans took to Twitter after the announcement and said she's looking forward to being able to show her daughter that hard work can bring you to history-making heights.

She wrote, "I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do the things I've done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I'm ready for this. #WWECrownJewel"

Natalya also tweeted on the match and said she's incredibly proud to represent the WWE women's division.

She wrote, "The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women's division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It's time to bring your best, Lacey."

You can see their full tweets below:

The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women's division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It's time to bring your best, Lacey. pic.twitter.com/TeglMWzbZM — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 30, 2019