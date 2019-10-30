As noted, the WWE Crown Jewel media event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier today with Michael Cole hosting. Video from the event can be seen above.

While Lacey Evans vs. Natalya was announced for Crown Jewel, the two female Superstars did not appear at the media event. The match was announced by Cole during the opener.

Several WWE Superstars appeared at the presser, including WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, the Team Hogan and Team Flair members, local star Mansoor Al-Shehail, plus Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury and others.

As seen below, Roman Reigns spoke at the press event and noted that he and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan go way back. He then showed a photo of The Hulkster holding The Big Dog as a child. Reigns added that Hogan has been a very close friend of the Anoa'i family for decades, and he's very proud to represent Team Hogan as the Captain.

Below are photos and quotes from the press event, which ended with a face off between Team Hogan and Team Flair, along with a few clips:

"I've made a career out of overcoming obstacles...I will survive. I will prevail."@WWERollins is all confidence heading into his #UniversalChampionship #FallsCountAnywhere Match at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/dPxXgBVbb1 — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2019

"I dreamt and I hoped that one day that I would get to stand in that ring as a @WWE Superstar, and last summer, that dream came true!" - @KSAMANNY #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/stVd352QyZ — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2019

"I'm ready to put on a show tomorrow night."@Tyson_Fury is MORE than prepared for @BraunStrowman at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/ybGx9mvYMb — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2019

During the #WWECrownJewel media event, #RomanReigns said that he and #HulkHogan go way back and showed this picture of Hogan holding him as a child. Reigns said that Hogan has been a very close friend of his family for decades. And that he is very proud to represent Team Hogan. pic.twitter.com/cAKdtfOV4o — LordsofPain.net (@lordsofpain) October 30, 2019

"I don't know that there are five Superstars in the WWE locker room that are as tough and ruthless as these five, scratch that SIX, Superstars standing here today." - @RandyOrton #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/1oQ6uB7IoI — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2019

TEAM HOGAN. TEAM FLAIR.



Only one side can prevail, and we'll find out who it is TOMORROW at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/Z4Gmgspu9U — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2019