As noted, the WWE Crown Jewel media event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier today with Michael Cole hosting. Video from the event can be seen above.

While Lacey Evans vs. Natalya was announced for Crown Jewel, the two female Superstars did not appear at the media event. The match was announced by Cole during the opener.

Several WWE Superstars appeared at the presser, including WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, the Team Hogan and Team Flair members, local star Mansoor Al-Shehail, plus Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury and others.

As seen below, Roman Reigns spoke at the press event and noted that he and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan go way back. He then showed a photo of The Hulkster holding The Big Dog as a child. Reigns added that Hogan has been a very close friend of the Anoa'i family for decades, and he's very proud to represent Team Hogan as the Captain.

Below are photos and quotes from the press event, which ended with a face off between Team Hogan and Team Flair, along with a few clips: