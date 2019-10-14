Nick Aldis is the current NWA Heavyweight Champion after having won the title from Cody Rhodes at NWA's 70th Anniversary Show last October. Since then he's defeated many challengers including Jake Hager, Brian Cage and P.J. Black and is coming upon his one year anniversary as champion.

With Aldis having disposed of so many in NWA, he was asked to look outside of NWA for a hypothetical match. On The NWA Pod Aldis was asked if no boundaries existed, who would he most like to face in the ring?

"Who's gonna draw the most money? ...Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Triple H or CM Punk. I'll tell you this for free - Punk could negotiate a deal with us and we could do a PPV tomorrow where he keeps half the revenue. We'd do it no questions asked," said Aldis. "If we said we'll do all this, we'll build all this and you come out of retirement because you wanna honor the business like Harley Race…

"You know, Punk was at Harley's funeral. Punk paid his respects the same way I did. This is not me trying to cut an angle, I have great respect for Punk... He has the power to do that tomorrow."

Aldis said he's not pitching an angle to Punk, but he also made it clear how financially rewarding it would be for him to come out retirement and face Aldis for the NWA Heavyweight Championship.

"I mean look at the packages we put together for me and Cody. Imagine the kind of packages we could do with Punk. He could sell out Chicago like that, you know? I genuinely believe he could take the reigns on the entire business side of it and he could make seven figures to wrestle me for the NWA title," stated Aldis."

This isn't the first time Aldis has called out a big name and planted the seeds for a potential match. Just after winning the NWA World Title, Aldis called out Triple H for having a replica of the NWA championship and said that they could determine who the real champion is in the ring.