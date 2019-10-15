- Among the various announcements New Japan Pro Wrestling made earlier this morning, they discussed the stacked card that will be taking place at Power Struggle. The event is scheduled to take place on November 3 inside the Osaka Prefectural Gym.

Jay White will be defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Hirooki Goto. Additionally, Tomohiro Ishii will face KENTA for the latter's NEVER Openweight Championship, while the finals of the Super Junior Tag League will also be taking place.

Here the full card as of today:

* Jay White (c) v. Hirooki Goto – IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* KENTA (c) v. Tomohiro Ishii – NEVER Openweight Championship

* Tetsuya Naito v. TAICHI

* Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi v. Hiroshi Tanahashi and YOSHI-HASHI

* Finals of Super Junior Tag League

- Due to Japan getting hit by Typhoon Hagibis, New Japan Pro Wrestling has had to make some major changes to their events. The promotion announced that they have canceled their "Road to Power Struggle" event that was supposed to take place on Friday, October 18 inside the Nagano Sports Park Gymnasium.

New Japan released a statement offering fans full refunds, and that they should retain their tickets for now. The typhoon already affected the King of Pro-Wrestling PPV event, forcing Jon Moxley and Zack Sabre Jr. to miss the event.

All other Road to Power Struggle events are scheduled to go on as planned. The next event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16 inside Korakuen Hall and will feature a multitude of Super Junior Tag League matches.