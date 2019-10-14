- Above is the full match between Tommaso Ciampa and Jay Lethal for the ROH World TV Championship from ROH Supercard of Honor VIII in 2014. Near the end of the match Jay Lethal hits lethal injection to pick up the victory.

- Ring of Honor Wrestling stars Matt Taven, Caprice Coleman and Amy Rose visited the kids at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans this past Friday prior to Ring of Honor's "Glory by Honor" live event at UNO Lakefront Arena the following day.

- NJPW announced a Wrestle Kingdom 14 press conference tomorrow at 2 am ET (11 pm ET tonight, if you're on the west coast) and will stream on NJPW World. NJPW's biggest show of the year will take place on January 4 and 5, 2020. Earlier today, it was made official at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend against Kota Ibushi.