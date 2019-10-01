- Above is the full NWA Press Conference from yesterday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta. As noted, NWA Power will be its weekly show on Tuesdays at 6:05 pm ET, beginning on October 8, and will stream on NWA's Facebook and YouTube pages.

- Ohio Valley Wrestling will be airing on The Gladiator Sports Network in Louisville on Tuesday nights, beginning tonight at 8 pm ET on local channel 21, WBNA. The program will also be replayed in the same time slot on Saturdays on WBNA.

"As an ownership group, we have been conducting market research," Ohio Valley Wrestling's Chad Miller said. "And the nostalgic stories that continue to come from our fans about how their parents and grandparents would take them to the Louisville Gardens on Tuesday nights to watch wrestling legends… We felt it very fitting with the launch of our Wrestling Trade School that we should move back to Tuesday Nights for our TV broadcast."

- NWA began Power TV tapings yesterday (and will continue today) at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are photos of what the ring and set look like for the show.