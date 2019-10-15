During tonight's NWA Powerrr episode, former WWE star Damien Sandow made his NWA debut. The main event was an NWA World Tag Team Championship Match, The Wildcards (c) vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide. It ended in a no contest.

Below are the full results:

* Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch

* Colt Cabana and Mr. Anderson defeated Sal Rinauro and Jordan Kingsley

* NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay defeated Ashley Vox

* The NWA World Tag Team Championship match between The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) (c) and Eddie Kingston and Homicide ended in no contest.

The full episode can be watched in the video above.