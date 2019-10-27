When it comes to All Elite Wrestling's women's division, there are a select few who the company has relied on heavily to promote the brand. Nyla Rose is one of them. A true powerhouse, Nyla was one of the first signings by AEW when it first formed. She is considered a true face of the women's division.

Speaking to Women's Wrestling Weekly, Nyla opened up about how she was approached by AEW. Originally, the guys over at AEW were utilizing social media to promote themselves, but for Nyla, something was different. She had something AEW wanted, and it got them to go towards a different approach.

"The first call was a direct message," Nyla stated. "We're very candid in discussing how things have operated. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, they are so unprofessional and like passing out deals in tweets.' No, that's not what happened. There were feelers. People were saying, 'Hey are you under contract? I'd like to discuss some things with you. You know, are you even at all interested?' So once we got that of the way, once I realized it wasn't a practical joke, we exchanged phone numbers and went about things the professional route. But yeah, the very first message I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody was messing with me because here I am, I'm like, who's going to sign me, little ol' me, right? Well, jokes on me, because here I am."

In the first few weeks of AEW on TNT, Nyla made an immediate impact. She faced Riho for the AEW Women's Title during AEW's debut on the program. While she lost the match and the title to Riho, many talked about how smooth the match was. While there was familiarity, Nyla was also interested in perfecting her craft for the big match.



"Well, there's a lot to unpack right there," Nyla stated when talking about the bout. "For those who don't know me, or are not as familiar with me, I have spent some time in Japan working with Joshi-style. It wasn't exactly completely foreign to me, so to speak, but after having been in the states for some time, I had to kind of go back and do some tape study on myself and do tape study on Rhio. I kind of shifted gears a little bit in order to just be able to match her, because she's a squirmy, little speedy spry."

As stated above, her match against Riho outshined everything on the show. With a tournament to determine a champion being taken seriously, there was a lot to be excited about. Nyla believes the championship match was a culmination of all her hard work.

"It meant everything honestly," Nyla continued. "You know, until this point in my career, that's probably the biggest thing I've ever done. Being crowned a world champion is no small feat. To be crowned the first world champion, especially in a new, blossoming company, you know there could never be another first so it's kind of like, everything was poetic. You had all that going on, it was in my hometown, there was so much going on. It was very emotional."

Just like Nyla, AEW is new to millions of fans around the world. In just a short period of time, the company and Nyla have created headlines. One of the top trending organizations on social media and on TV, Nyla is ecstatic to be a part of something that separates itself from the rest of the pack.

"A lot of it was the unknown," Nyla stated when talking about AEW in general. "I'm a very creative person, I love to create in every aspect of the word. So being able to be a part of this new promotion and help build it from the ground up, that was very appealing to me. Especially when I kind of heard some of the names that were interested being thrown around. I knew I had to be around some of the greatest minds in the business, like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega. Then down the line, I found out Awesome Kong was on board and I was like, done deal."