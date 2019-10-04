Drew McIntyre, The Usos and Tamina Snuka are currently backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to PWInsider.

Tonight's show is an "all hands on-deck" type of show with much of the roster in attendance, but it's worth noting that McIntyre and The Usos are in attendance as their returns have been expected.

Tamina returned to the ring at the September 14 live event in Macon, Georgia, after being out for a few months following a concussion. She has worked a few live events since then, but there's been no word yet on her TV return.

McIntyre hasn't been backstage for a few weeks now, but he's been ready to return and waiting on WWE doctors to clear him. Drew has been out of action after undergoing an operation to repair a lingering injury that came up after his recent promotional tour of Mexico. The idea was to get the surgery out of the way, so McIntyre will be ready for the fall TV push and the build to WrestleMania 36 season. It was speculated that he could be kept off TV until the WWE Draft later this month.

Regarding Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, it was reported last week by our own Raj Giri that they were scheduled to return to TV on tonight's big SmackDown FOX episode. The brothers, who are still on the RAW roster, have been away from WWE TV since late July. They were pulled from the road following Jimmy's July 25 DUI arrest, which caused them to miss the SummerSlam Week festivities in Toronto as Jimmy wasn't allowed into Canada due to past legal troubles.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown 20th Anniversary special and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm ET.