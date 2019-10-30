After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Big Swole and Mercedes Martinez lost to Sadie Gibbs and Allie.

Also, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) in the second dark match.

As noted, before tonight's show Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Michael Nakazawa.

These matches are expected to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

