After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc and Jack Evans in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Allin pinned Evans.

Also, a women's fatal 4-way took place between Emi Sakura defeated Penelope Ford, Allie, and Sadie Gibbs. Sakura pinned Ford.

As noted, before tonight's show Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and QT Marshall. Rhodes pinned Marshall.

These matches are expected to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Four way between Emi Sakamura, Penelope Ford, Allie and Sadie Gibbs pic.twitter.com/orOzsbTS4o Rich Fann II (@Rich_Fann) October 24, 2019