A special episode of WWE NXT UK episode, featuring Gallus confronting Imperium, Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven, Ligero vs. Travis Banks, The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, plus more.

A special episode of WWE Backstage will air tonight at 11pm ET on FS1 following the weekly SmackDown episode. It's been announced that hosts Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Christian and Paige will be joined by WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor as the special guest. FOX has just announced that there will be a Promo School segment with Akbar Gbajabiamila, who is the host of NBC's American Ninja Warrior.

There is a new talent exchange between WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick and WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, which will see new faces in action on both shows.

205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari took to Twitter today and commented on the new faces coming to 205 Live.

Daivari wrote, "We have new faces coming to #205Live. I couldn't care less who they are and what brand they come from. After last weeks loss in the triple threat, I'm ready to fight anyone. #DaivariDinero"

It looks like Daivari will do battle with NXT's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott on tonight's 205 Live episode, as Scott responded and accepted the challenge.

Scott, who has appeared on 205 Live before, wrote, "I'll happily take that invite. KANSAS CITY is now officially #whosehouse #Swerveshouse"

