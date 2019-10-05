- The above video is a clip from Total Divas. In the video, Carmella is confused because Sonya Deville brings ex-girlfriend Arianna to a party.

- While it was announced earlier today that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Charlotte will have a match at the Hell in a Cell PPV, the champion wants the match inside a cell.

Bayley simply tweeted at WWE, "Put us inside a cell." Hell in a Cell is tomorrow.

Put us inside a cell https://t.co/0kSe04n074 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2019

- Randy Orton tweeted two interesting photos and that he missed John Cena. He also asked Cena if he could ask The Rock about his WrestleMania plans for 2020.

His full tweet was, "Miss you @JohnCena. ?? ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend."