WWE Backstage on FS1 is quickly becoming a must-watch show for WWE fans, not just for the insight into matches and storylines, but for moments like this one involving Renee Young and an internet troll.

A Twitter user says that they took issue with Young's calling of a "Stone Cold Stunner," posting to their account, "You know you suck at your job when you can ruin a stone cold stunner."

Young took issue with this tweet on the #SocialMediaSmackdown segment of Backstage, going off on Lionel by explaining she's "never called a Steve Austin match" and dropping the mic with six simple words - "I got ALL that FOX money."

"When have I ever, in my life, called a Stone Cold Steve Austin stunner? Never! I've never called a Stone Cold match," Young said. "I've never even called a KO match! Hey listen, I already got let go from that job, and I got this job. I got that Fox money, baby! Yeah, I'm holding it down, up in here!"

This moment is probably a bright spot for Young and the entire SmackDown brand. The final numbers for Friday's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown were less-than-stellar. The show averaged 2.877 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily, dropping over a million viewers from their FOX debut.

Renee Young's role with the company has been in flux recently. Young was recently moved from her role as a commentator on RAW to the Backstage show and is listed as a special contributor on SmackDown.

You can check out the Twitter exchange below: