WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently hung out with popular artist Post Malone, and gave a toast to Post for visiting him shortly after he got out of the hospital during his 2017 health scare.

"Ladies and gentleman! Two of the greats—Post Malone, who has become one of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, and a man that I've known for four years," Flair began. "He took time out of his very busy schedule to come out to my home with my wife and her children, and visit me when I had just gotten out of the hospital. I couldn't drink then, but I'm drinking now. Post Malone, my man! Woo!"

Flair is scheduled to appear on the October 28 episode of RAW, which is the go-home for WWE Crown Jewel.

The 16-time world champion will then be in Saudi Arabia for the Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match. Hogan's team will consist of Roman Reigns (captain), Rusev, Ricochet, Ali and Shorty G. Team Flair currently has Randy Orton (captain), "King" Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and one yet to be announced partner.