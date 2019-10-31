WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a guest on the debut edition of WWE's podcast "After The Bell" hosted by Corey Graves.

Flair hyped the upcoming ten-man match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia tomorrow night, which will see the former 16-time world champion lead a team of five men consisting of Randy Orton as team captain, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre against a team of five led by Hulk Hogan consisting of Roman Reigns as team captain, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali.

During the interview, Flair revealed who he believes are the four best talents in the wrestling business today, his thoughts on Orton; as well as fueling the rumors that he may become physically involved in the contest.

"There are four top guys in our business," Flair said. "Those four are Randy Orton, Roman [Reigns], AJ Styles and Seth Rollins - these are the four guys that can really go. I personally like Andrade a lot but if you're going to look at the guys that the company is basing things around and making huge returns from those four are it."

Flair admitted that Reigns and Orton are top stars. He added that while his team is "loaded", Hogan's doesn't have the depth.

"So it's great to have two of them involved in it [the ten-man tag match] alone, Roman with Hulk and me having Randy - who when he wants to, and I tell him this when he feels like it, he's the best performer in the business. It all depends on how he feels when he wakes up and it's hard to believe he's only 38 or 39-years-old, been in the business 17 years, still has that look - the best look in the world, and it amazes me he maintains that level of conditioning.

"So to have a team of him, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke and Lashley - my team is loaded. Hulk's team, he has Roman, I like Ali but it thins out a little bit after that.

"I've been cleared, by the way Corey. That's a secret, I've been cleared. I've got a medical release. So, never, ever forget who the dirtiest player in the game is, man. I'll be equipped and ready, in the words of Pedro Morales, for any kind of action!"

Team Flair will battle Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel this afternoon at 1pm ET.