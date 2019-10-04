- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Brian Cage and Mike Bailey from Smash Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor's next event is Glory by Honor in New Orleans on October 12, after that they will be on the Honor United UK tour in London (October 25), Newport (October 26), and Bolton (October 27). Here are the current cards for the four upcoming shows.

Glory By Honor

* PCO vs. Dalton Castle (Number One Contender Tournament Semis)

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Semis)

* Number One Contender Tournament Finals

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Luke and PJ Hawx (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* 15-man Battle Royal with the winner facing ROH World Champion Rush later in the night.

* Angelina Love (c) vs. Kelly Klein (WOH World Championship)

United Honor - London

* Aussie Open vs. PCO and Brody King

* Jay Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal



United Honor - Newport

* Bandido and Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

* Aussie Open vs. The Briscoes

United Honor - Bolton

* Rush (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship)

* Bandido vs. Mike Bailey

* Aussie Open vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

- As noted, Riho defeated Nyla Rose earlier this week on AEW Dynamite (results here) to become the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion. On Twitter, Riho commented, "First AEW Women's Champion. Thank you so much, everyone."