ROH Honor United kicked off today in London at York Hall. In the main event, ROH Champion RUSH and Jeff Cobb defeated Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon.

Below are the full results:

* Mark Haskins (with Vicky Haskins) and Tracy Williams defeated The Brat Pack (Mitch Waterman and Nick Bury)

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Briscoe

* Silas Young defeated Matt Taven, Dalton Castle, Kenny King, Rampage Brown, and Hikuleo (6-Man Mayhem Scramble)

* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Mandy Leon (Women of Honor Championship Match)

* Colt Cabana defeated Flamita

* Shane Taylor (c) defeated Joe Hendry (ROH World Television Championship Match)

* PCO and Brody King defeated Lucky Kid and Kyle Fletcher

* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe ends in a no contest

* ROH Champion RUSH and Jeff Cobb defeated Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

Tomorrow Ring of Honor will be in Newport, Wales at the Newport Centre. Below is tomorrow's card:

* Bandido and Tracy Williams vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Lucky Kid and Kyle Fletcher vs. The Briscoes

* Joe Hendry vs. Matt Taven

* ROH Champion RUSH and Jeff Cobb vs. PCO and Brody King

* Lana Austin vs. WOH Champion Kelly Klein

* Kenny King vs. Mark Haskins

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young and Rampage Brown

* Hikuleo vs. Dalton Castle.