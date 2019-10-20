- The drama between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey will continue on this Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! channel. Above and below are new preview clips with Naomi trying to keep Jax calm, and then Jax telling Rousey what she thinks of her after Rousey crosses a line.

- New WWE RAW Superstar Humberto Carrillo turns 24 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall turns 61 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero turns 49.

- There was an incident at Saturday's WWE NXT live event from Daytona Beach, FL where the ropes broke during Arturo Ruas vs. Tehuti Miles. The match continued and Ruas got the win. The ring crew came out after the match and quickly repaired the ropes for the next match. You can read our report on the Daytona show by clicking here. Below are a few photos from the match:

I want to be fan of the night #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/5pbF9rzukC — Tabitha Allen (@TaballenJamLove) October 20, 2019

Lions and tigers and bears oh my we had the top rope break. First time I have ever seen this. #nxtdaytona pic.twitter.com/86DxN1vZpT — Margo Honel (@MargoHonel) October 20, 2019