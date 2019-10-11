Ross and Marshall Von Erich are part of the third generation of Von Erichs and are the sons of Kevin Von Erich. The brothers are signed to MLW while still living close to their dad in Hawaii and they talked about being sheep farmers when they spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"We're sitting out here with the sheep," said Marshall. "We came over to the pasture and we're sheep farmers in Hawaii. There's about 30 sheep in front of us."

"It's the simple life. We enjoy this, it's cool," said Ross.

The brothers made their MLW debut in Dallas recently and that city is considered the home of the Von Erichs. Marshall talked about going to Dallas considering all of the history his family has there.

"It's been a wild ride and we've enjoyed every minute of being with MLW. To go back to Dallas with my father and the fans' love and appreciation, it's so cool to see that first hand. My dad got involved a bit with The Claw. We just had a great time," stated Marshall.

"For us, it also meant a lot with MLW coming to Dallas. There could have been pressure but we treated it like any other show and the love in Texas was unreal. Honestly, we haven't been ready for this amount of love and support we've gotten from everywhere we've gone with MLW. It's been extremely encouraging and fun."

Kevin even got involved a bit in his sons' Dallas debut and Marshall talked about the close relationship they have with Kevin.

"You know my dad has done a lot of living and traveling. Having him come with us, he's a father of course but he's like a brother too. We're talking about the same things and laughing," said Marshall.

"We were talking about this the other day – officially my dad has known us longer than his brothers. We're really close and having him ringside, we were talking to him throughout the whole match. Then in Texas of all places with all of the love and support, it was awesome."

The brothers always discuss their careers at home with their dad but it's a different feeling being able to do that with him ring side.

Marshall then told a story about their dad telling them about how it used to be "Texas 'rasslin" back in the day. Their dad invited his football teammates to a show one night and he wanted to really impress them so he pulled out all of the stops.

"He had that mentality his entire career where he doesn't want there to be any holes in his wrestling. He wants to Texas brawl kind of like what you'd see in a bar. That's what we're visualizing while we're in the ring and are not trying to have an orthodox match. That's the style we wanna show him especially when he's there," said Marshall.

"Knowing that my last name is Von Erich and I'm from Texas, knowing there's a lot [of pressure]. You've got to put your head in that state of mind that you're representing Texas."

"It's a healthy pressure," added Ross.

The brothers were a little worried that no one would recognize them in Dallas because they are still newcomers. But they were pleasantly surprised at the reactions they got.

"I wish my sheep were as cool as the fans," said Marshall.

"[The sheep] definitely don't show the appreciation those fans did," replied Ross. "Hearing them – you'll always have that question in my mind, 'is anyone gonna know who I am or are they gonna like me?' That's every human insecurity and you can go crazy. But with everything, not just wrestling, it's give it to God and go out there and do your best. Give it 100 percent and you'll know that you did your part."

Marshall then talked about how much he loves being on the road with his brother and taking everything in, especially considering this era of pro wrestling.

"It's just a fun time in wrestling," added Ross. "It's one of the funnest eras in wrestling. MLW has some of the highest caliber athletes in all of wrestling and we believe it's one of the most competitive leagues in wrestling. We wouldn't want to be with any other promotion."

The Von Erichs can be seen every Saturday night as part of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports.

