While having someone like the lineal heavyweight champion in Tyson Fury on your card gives great exposure to WWE, that doesn't necessarily mean it's great news for Fury's opponent. Braun Strowman will take on the boxer at Crown Jewel and Ryback doesn't believe that means good news for Strowman's prospects in the match.

He talked more about that when Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri joined him on his Conversations with the Big Guy Ryback podcast.

"I'm really interested though with Braun Strowman. He is a guy that they have missed out on in on purpose. Again, it is done on purpose. It's not Braun Strowman's fault, it is all done by design. You're taking him and he had lost to Seth Rollins, lost another big match, much like myself wherein the championship matches he has lost every single one. You get knocked a peg lower every single time when that happens where eventually when he does win it he isn't going to be as over as he should," stated Ryback. "They do that on purpose so that eventually when they put the title on him he won't be a megastar because of all these losses that they do and they won't follow through with it long term enough after.

"This is almost to me...you're putting this boxer in there with no pro wrestling experience and I am sure there is going to be some sort of gimmick towards this match. Here is my concern; you're putting one of your top babyfaces, who can easily be the top babyface of the company, whether as a face or a heel, either one, with his size and ability to work his gimmick, against this pro boxer who they are going to be paying all of this money to. Do you think they are going to bring in Tyson Fury - and if the business model was to make the WWE superstars marquee names - you would pay this guy a bunch of money to put over Braun Strowman and f***ing run with it?"

Usually when WWE brings in athletes from other sports to wrestle - such as Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI - it isn't for that athlete to get pinned in the middle of the ring. Ryback thinks the same will happen with Fury and he sees the boxing champ as going over Strowman.

"That is what you should be doing as a company for the talent: pay these superstars that are outside your company and who are legitimate people in their own fields $10 million to put over this guy in this fake world you can sell and make money on this guy. My concern is they are going to bring Fury in and it's going to be a Big Show type of thing," Ryback said of when Big Show put over Floyd Mayweather Jr. "I don't see how Braun is going to come out of this where Tyson Fury is at in his career right now, unfortunately. Maybe I am wrong, but they have proven it. I feel like this is really going to f**ing put a hurt on Braun overall because he is a face, too."

