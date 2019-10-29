Sami Callihan won the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage in a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Impact. Near the end of the match, Callihan hit four piledrivers to try and put Cage away, but he was able to kick out. Cage recovered and attempted to climb out of the cage, Callihan stopped him on the top turnbuckle and hit a super piledriver off the second rope to get the pinfall victory to win the title.

This is Callihan's first time winning the title. Cage won it back in April.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the images below:

#TheDraw is ready for VIOLENCE in our main event World Championship Steel Cage match NEXT on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/O1tqwbSBXF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019