- WWE Hall of Famers Rock 'N Roll Express were scheduled to present the AEW World Tag Team Titles to either SCU or Lucha Bros, but were attacked by Santana and Ortiz before they could do so. While doing an interview on the stage, Santana and Ortiz attacked them from behind. The duo would end up putting Ricky Morton through a portion of the stage, which you can check out below.

- During tonight's contract signing between AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody for their Full Gear title match, Jake Hager attacked Dustin Rhodes outside the arena. Hager lowblowed Dustin with a knee (much like he did in his MMA fight that ended in the first round due to an unintentional lowblow) and then crushed Dustin's arm with the limo door.

- Hikaru Shida made her first appearance on tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Portuguese wrestler Shanna, who made her AEW debut tonight. Shanna first began wrestling back in 2006 and has worked for TNA, Stardom, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and other promotions.