As noted, Sasha Banks was not medically cleared to compete following her loss to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Banks has been pulled from the ring, according to PWInsider. Word going around is that Banks suffered a back injury during the Cell match with Lynch on Sunday.

There's no word yet on the severity of Banks' injury or when she will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.