- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Cleveland, OH.

- WWE veteran Christian has signed on to join the cast of the MMA action movie "Cagefighter," according to Deadline. Production on the movie is set to begin on Friday, November 1 in Saskatchewan, Canada. It was reported back in May that Christian is an Executive Producer of the movie, which will be written and directed by Jesse Quinones.

The movie now has a new cast, which includes Christian. The movie follows MMA fighter Reiss Gibson, who will now be played by UK MMA fighter Alex Montagnani. Gibson is on the road to becoming a MMA legend when his promoter, Max Black, played by Gina Gershon, organizes a cross-promotional bout against top pro wrestling star Randy Stone, who will be played by AEW star Jon Moxley. Gibson now faces the fight of his live, and challenges on multiple fronts.

Besides Christian, the movie also now features former UFC champions Chuck Liddell and Luke Rockhold, according to the new report from Deadline.

The movie is scheduled to be "delivered" in the second quarter of 2020. Moxley was first announced for the movie back in May of this year, before his AEW debut. UFC stars Alexander Gustafsson, Georges St. Pierre and Anderson Silva were also announced at that time, but it looks like they may be off the cast.

Christian stars as a character named Stephen T. Jones. The synopsis of the movie notes that the Gibson character loses the cross-promotional match to the Stone character, played by Moxley. The synopsis reads like this:

"Cagefighter follows mixed martial arts champion Reiss who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted match to Randy Stone, a wrestling star who is making his crossover debut in the MMA fighting world."

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw new red brand Superstar Humberto Carrillo make his official in-ring debut for the brand with a non-title loss to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. You can read our report on the match, reactions, the post-match show of respect, and post-show video comments by clicking here.

Rollins took to Twitter today and gave more props to the former WWE NXT and former 205 Live Superstar, known to fans in Mexico as Ultimo Ninja.

Rollins wrote, "Respect is earned, not given. The future is bright my dude. Welcome to #Raw ...I'll see ya down the line. @humberto_wwe"

Carrillo responded to Rollins and said he hopes to see him in the ring again.

He wrote, "I'll keep working for my dreams and I hope to see you in the ring again amigo. @WWERollins #respect #admiration"

You can see their tweets below: